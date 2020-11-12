WV State Police to hold DUI Checkpoint in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint (DUI Checkpoint) on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 12 a.m. The DUI Checkpoint will be along U.S. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection of Airport Rd in the Beaver area.

Troopers said the purpose of the DUI Checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and to educate the public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The public is urged to contact any law enforcement if they see impaired drivers.