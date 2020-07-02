WV state staffer tests positive for virus after wedding

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A staffer at West Virginia’s intelligence sharing agency has tested positive for the coronavirus after going to a wedding last month.

West Virginia Department of Homeland Security spokesman Lawrence Messina on Wednesday said the Fusion Center employee returned to the agency’s Charleston office on June 22, later learning that someone at the wedding tested positive. The staffer was then tested and received a positive result.

The office was shut down and all employees and visitors were tested but received negative results. The Fusion Center will operate remotely through this week. Messina said the positive staffer is in good condition.