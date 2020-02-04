WV State Treasure talks SMART529 essay contest, promotes saving for college

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue was in the 59News studio on Monday, February 3, 2020. He discussed the SMART529 When I Grow Up student and teacher essay contest.

Entries will be judged among five regions in three age groups (K-1, 2-3, 4-5), making for a total of 15 regional winners. The 15 winners will be awarded $500 invested into SMART529 college savings accounts. Out of the regional winners, one grand prize winner will be randomly selected to receive a total of $5,000 in SMART529 scholarship money. Each winner’s school will also receive a $500 cash award.

Teachers of grades K through fifth also have the opportunity to compete in the teacher portion of the essay contest. This year’s winning teacher will receive a $2,500 cash prize.

In 100 words or less, students must submit an essay that explains what they want to be when they grow up. Entries will be judged on originality, creativity and the importance of postsecondary education.

Entry forms for both students and teachers are available at www.SMART529.com. In addition, entry forms will be available at elementary schools throughout the state.

The deadline for entry form and essay submissions is Friday, February 28, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

WV legislature changes cursive writing requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV legislature changes cursive writing requirements"

Westside E-Sports team receives new computers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westside E-Sports team receives new computers"

Art exhibit opens at Carnegie Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Art exhibit opens at Carnegie Hall"

Security increasing at Wyoming County rivalry games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security increasing at Wyoming County rivalry games"

GHSP office moves in Mercer County

Thumbnail for the video titled "GHSP office moves in Mercer County"

Man suspected of robbing Joy Mart appears in court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man suspected of robbing Joy Mart appears in court"