WV State Treasure talks SMART529 essay contest, promotes saving for college

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue was in the 59News studio on Monday, February 3, 2020. He discussed the SMART529 When I Grow Up student and teacher essay contest.

Entries will be judged among five regions in three age groups (K-1, 2-3, 4-5), making for a total of 15 regional winners. The 15 winners will be awarded $500 invested into SMART529 college savings accounts. Out of the regional winners, one grand prize winner will be randomly selected to receive a total of $5,000 in SMART529 scholarship money. Each winner’s school will also receive a $500 cash award.

Teachers of grades K through fifth also have the opportunity to compete in the teacher portion of the essay contest. This year’s winning teacher will receive a $2,500 cash prize.

In 100 words or less, students must submit an essay that explains what they want to be when they grow up. Entries will be judged on originality, creativity and the importance of postsecondary education.

Entry forms for both students and teachers are available at www.SMART529.com. In addition, entry forms will be available at elementary schools throughout the state.

The deadline for entry form and essay submissions is Friday, February 28, 2020.