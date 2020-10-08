WV State Troopers searching for missing teen

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Oak Hill detachment need help finding a missing teen.

Azareyial Mitchell, who also goes by the name Ray Ray, was reported missing on September 30, 2020. She is 17-years-old with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4″ and weighs around 120 pounds.

According to Cpl. John Syner, she was reported missing to the Oak Hill detachment, but Mitchell was staying at home in Jumping Branch in Summers County.

Cpl. Syner also told 59News a search was conducted on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the Shady Spring – Beaver area of Raleigh County. Syner said they were following up on a tip and were searching late into the evening.