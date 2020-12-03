WV Stream Partners Program announces 2021 grant award winners

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Stream Partners Program announced the recipients of its annual grant awards. Seventeen different watershed groups will receive grants totaling $77,025.

The program is a collaborative effort between the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP), the state Division of Natural Resources (DNR), the state Division of Forestry, and the Soil Conservation Agency.

The program has $100,000 set aside each year in order to award watershed associations interested in protecting and restoring state streams. This year, 17 organizations received funds up to $5,000 each.

“Over the past 25 years, we have supported 122 organizations and their volunteers. The $5,000 investment in these communities is matched with hundreds of volunteer hours and additional project funds that have proven to improve our streams and the quality of life within the watersheds and state,” said Stream Partners coordinator Jennifer Pauer.

The following list of 2021 grant recipients was approved by the Stream Partners Program Executive Committee:

Buckhannon River Watershed Association: $5,000

Coal River Group: $5,000

Coal River Mountain Watch: $5,000

Davis Creek: $1,200

Forks of the Coal: $4,250

Fourpole Creek Watershed Association: $1,575

Friends of the Blackwater: $5,000

Friends of Deckers Creek: $5,000

Friends of the Cacapon River: $5,000

Friends of the Cheat, Inc.: $5,000

Friends of the Hughes River Watershed: $5,000

Friends of the Tug Fork: $5,000

Greenbrier River Watershed Association: $5,000

Morris Creek Watershed Association: $5,000

Piney Creek Watershed Association: 5,000

Save the Tygart: $5,000

Warm Springs Watershed Association: $5,000

For more WVDEP news and information, go to www.dep.wv.gov.