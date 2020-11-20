WV Supreme Court says lawsuit over governor’s residency can proceed

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. The former West Virginia public health leader forced out by the governor says decades-old computer systems and cuts to staff over a period of years had made a challenging job even harder during a once-in-a-century pandemic. Republican Gov. Jim Justice demanded Dr. Cathy Slemp’s resignation on June 24. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – The West Virginia Supreme Court has rejected arguments from Gov. Jim Justice that the courts cannot force the governor to live in the state capital. The high court said on Friday that a lawsuit over his residency can proceed.

Gov. Justice defends living in Lewisburg even though the state constitution says the governor “shall reside at the seat of government” in Charleston. The Supreme County Justices wrote courts have the right to compel the Governor to comply with the constitution. Justice’s lawyers previously argued the matter was a political question outside the court’s purview.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)