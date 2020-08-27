WV Tourism Commissioner gives update on tourism during pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A tele-town hall was held to discuss tourism in West Virginia. The town hall was held by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

West Virginia Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby spoke during the meeting. She discussed the impact of COVID-19 on travel and tourism in West Virginia. Ruby said it is hard to quantify the impact of COVID-19 on tourism because we are still in the pandemic.

“We are not going to get to next month and all of a suddden people are going to be traveling and travelling the way they’ve always traveled again. I think that this pandemic is going to mark a point in time where traveler perceptions change and the way people travel changes,” said Ruby.

Ruby said the pandemic will have long lasting effects on the tourism industry. She said her job is not just about promoting the state, but she is also informing tourists about the rules and regulations associated with traveling during the pandemic.