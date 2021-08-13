WV Tourism Office sets up booth at State Fair, celebrates 50 years of country roads tour guides

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Tourism is one of the dozens of vendors that came out to the state fair this year, and people are flocking there just to see what all this wild and wonderful state has to offer.

The WV Tourism Office is excited to be back after the fair was cancelled last year because of this pandemic. They are also celebrating their 50th anniversary of the country roads edition tour guides.

“More and More west Virginians are being to tour the state and we wanted to get out here and talk to them about it,” Corey Vanvibber, Event Production Manager, said.



There is also a quiz you can take to test your knowledge of West Virginia trivia.