WV Turnpike reopens after accident near North Beckley

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Accident Police Lights Spidered Windshield_1516306461289.jpg.jpg

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Turnpike is back open after an accident which slowed traffic on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. It involved between two and four cars and a tractor-trailer.

Officials said it happened around 3:40 p.m. at Mile Marker 48 on I-77. There were two people taken to the hospital but their names and conditions were not released.

Both lanes of the interstate were back open an hour later. Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies and Troopers with the West Virginia State Police turnpike detachment all responded to the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News