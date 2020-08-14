WV Turnpike reopens after accident near North Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Turnpike is back open after an accident which slowed traffic on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. It involved between two and four cars and a tractor-trailer.

Officials said it happened around 3:40 p.m. at Mile Marker 48 on I-77. There were two people taken to the hospital but their names and conditions were not released.

Both lanes of the interstate were back open an hour later. Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies and Troopers with the West Virginia State Police turnpike detachment all responded to the crash.