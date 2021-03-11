WV Vacation Guide celebrates 50th Anniversary of John Denver’s iconic song

CHALRESTON, WV (WVNS) — The latest vacation guide for the mountain state celebrates the 50th Anniversary of one of John Denver’s most iconic songs.

The 2021 West Virginia Vacation Guide celebrates the 50th anniversary of the release of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” The guide promotes the mountain state and all it has to offer. It is also follows travel trends which evolved during the COVID-19 pandemic and focuses heavily on road trips.

The 2021 guide features interactive content with the use of QR codes. Those codes can be scanned to unlock exclusive content.

“As soon as we saw the research on road trips, we knew we had the perfect pitch,” said Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “Summer road trips in West Virginia lead to destinations where folks can reconnect with what’s been missing over the past year. It’s the same sense of longing people feel each time they hear ‘Country Roads.’”

To request a copy of the special edition West Virginia Vacation Guide, visit WVtourism.com.