WV voters cast more than 141,000 absentee ballots and 253,000 early voting ballots

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 is Election Day and more than 141,000 absentee ballots and 253,000 early voting ballots have already been cast in the Mountain State.

According to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, of the 153,509 absentee ballots requested in the state, 141,233 of them have been cast. You can visit the official the West Virginia Secretary of State’s official website to see a full list of absentee ballot statistics. The absentee ballot deadline has passed and must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 to be received by the canvass on Monday, Nov. 9 to count.

As of Monday, Nov. 2, 253,243 early voting ballots has been cast in the Mountain State.

Warner also said there are 1,268,460 registered voters in West Virginia. Registered voters have until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday to cast their ballots. You can visit GoVoteWV.com to look up polling locations.