CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), within the DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, is recognizing the importance of reaching developmental milestones through reading as part of National Family Literacy Month for the month of November.

West Virginia WIC is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Learn the Signs. Act Early” program, which shows and emphasizes the importance of tracking milestones in how a child plays, learns, speaks, acts and moves from birth to five years old.

“West Virginia WIC is dedicated to ensuring all families receive proper, adequate nutrition, which is critical for learning. Reading is one way families can engage a child’s imagination and promote effective communication to help them reach developmental milestones,” said Heidi Staats, director of the West Virginia WIC program.

Families can use these tips to get involved and participate in National Family Literacy Month:

Set aside 10-15 minutes each day for reading.

Use books as decorations around the house to interest children.

Take a trip to your local library.

Read the book version of your child’s favorite movie.

Start a book club with friends and family.

Participate in a book drive to help other families.

Children in West Virginia can qualify for free books if enrolled through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. You can get more information on this program by visiting https://imaginationlibrary.com/.

For more information about West Virginia WIC, please visit dhhr.wv.gov/WIC.