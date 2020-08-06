WVAG invites gun groups and manufacturers to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Concerns over recent attacks on gun rights in the United States prompted a statement from West Virginia’s Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey. The WVAG encouraged gun groups to relocate to the Mountain State.

“While others engage in a crusade to destroy the Second Amendment, West Virginia will remain very supportive of gun rights and will treat gun organizations fairly under the laws of our state,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We invite all national gun groups and gun manufacturers to consider relocating to the Mountain State and working with my Office to protect gun rights for citizens in West Virginia and across our nation.

“We vigorously enforce all of our state laws and never let politics impact our enforcement.”

Patrick Morrisey – WV Attorney General