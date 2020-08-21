WVATA stresses importance of hydration as high school football begins

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — As the football season gets ready to kickoff, members of the West Virginia Athletic Trainers Association want to make sure players are staying hydrated and healthy.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the WVSSAC requires players to use individual water bottles. It also restricts the use of water sharing systems. Members of the Athletic Trainers Association said these restrictions could cause players to run out of water very quickly. They want to make sure coaches and parents help their athletes avoid both heat-related illnesses and COVID-19.

“It’s one thing to stay hydrated, but when you are dealing with heat that cool water is going to cool you off as well. So the concern now is from a hydration standpoint, but also the potential for there to be heat illness,” said WVATA President, Zach Garrett.



“The big thing that I would say is that they really need to encourage their athletes to drink early and often, but then to bring adequate amounts, more than they’re already bringing,” said WVATA Secretary, Suzanne Konz.

This concern does not stop with football. Members of the Athletic Trainers Association want to emphasize the importance of proper hydration in all high school sports getting ready to begin their season.