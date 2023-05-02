CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the US Department of Agriculture-Forest Service teamed up to find a solution to reduce the impact of the spongy moth in forest areas.

According to the WVDA, without proper treatment, it is feared that the moth’s presence will cause drastic defoliation and even tree death in the state’s forested areas. If this happens, the water quality, recreation experiences, wildlife habitats, and timber production might also be negatively affected.

Spongy moth caterpillars are mostly spread by the wind, which blows silken threads they excrete. and is usually a slow process. However, human involvement has picked up the pace by unknowingly transporting eggs or caterpillars in firewood, RVs, campers, and other vehicles. The WVDA cautions against moving firewood outside of the state to prevent the spread.

Landowners within the domain of the Cooperative State-County-Landowner Suppression Program have contacted the WVDA to test and see of their land shows traces of spongy moth populations. Areas with 500 egg masses per acre or higher are viewed as in need for treatment. Approximately 2,681 acres of forest land will be treated for this pesky moth’s presence.

For more information, visit WVDA Begins Lymantria Dispar Treatments for Spring 2023 : West Virginia Department of Agriculture.