WVDCR: COVID-19 testing at SCRJ shows virus largely contained

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A total of 57 inmates at the South Central Regional Jail tested positive for COVID-19. That is from the latest round of testing at the facility. According to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) the outbreak at the jail is largely contained.

The positive inmates are restricted to five of the jail’s 24 housing units. The two units which prompted the second round of testing are included in those. The facility is still on lockdown. That means there is no movement among the housing sections. The five affected units are quarantined.

All inmates are screened and have temperatures checked daily. Those in the affected units are having temperatures taken and screening done twice a day. The jail will be sanitizing all hallways nightly and the WV National Guard is prepared to sanitize the five housing units.

There are also six positive cases among the staff. Those individuals are self-quarantining at home.