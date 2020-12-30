WVDE details in-person instruction and vaccine rollout

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Following the announcement by Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) changed its guidance regarding in-person instruction effective Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

Counties will move to remote learning from Jan. 4 through Jan. 15 and educators will use this two-week period to prepare for the return to in-person instruction. Parents will have the option to keep their children in virtual learning regardless of changes to in-person instruction

Starting Jan. 19, students in grades pre-K through 8 will return to in-person learning five days a week. High School students will also return to in-person instruction five days each week as long as their county is not colored red on the DHHR’s County Alert System.

Special allowances will be given for four-day learning models in counties whose teachers are providing direct virtual learning instruction to their own students.

The start date for winter sports has also been postponed until March 1, 2020.

State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said children need to return to in-person instruction, and when key reduction strategies are followed, it will be safe for them to do so.

“The research shows it is safe to restore the in-person learning model for parents that chose this option for the children,” said Superintendent Burch. “We also know students are suffering because of the lack of in-person instruction. CPS referrals have decreased, student social and emotional well-being has suffered, and one-third of our students have received failing grades in at least one core subject area. We simply have to get our students back in school, in-person.”

“The Governor understands the data is undeniable,” Superintendent Burch said. “I fully support this decision because we know that heightened transmission rates experienced in communities are not reflected within the schools because of the mitigations in place.”

The WVDE is working in conjunction with Governor Justice, the National Guard and DHHR to establish a timeline for a vaccine rollout for all West Virginia school employees age 50 and older. County superintendents will provide additional details for their school personnel regarding vaccine administration.