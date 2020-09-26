WVDE provides school COVID-19 outbreak information online

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Education is now providing school COVID-19 outbreak information online.

The WVDE will post data about outbreaks in school on its website. The data will be provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR describes an outbreak as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/staff from separate households within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group.

“Our goal remains to provide confirmed and up-to-date information to the public so that communities, families and individuals have the data they need to protect themselves with good decision making and best health practices,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Collaborating with our partner agencies and relying on our state health professionals is key to collecting, analyzing and organizing information that is helpful for our education community.”

The data will be updated daily. To access the outbreak data, visit the WVDE website.