WVDE reports outbreaks at 3 Raleigh County schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A list of outbreaks at schools across West Virginia is posted on the West Virginia Department of Education’s website. As of Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 there were 17 schools appearing on the list.

Among those schools are three in Raleigh County. They include Daniels Elementary, Trap Hill Middle and Woodrow Wilson High Schools. There are two cases reported at each location.

The first to report an outbreak was Daniels Elementary. That was on Sept. 16. Woodrow Wilson’s outbreak was updated on Saturday, Sept. 26. No date was listed for the outbreak at Trap Hill.

Mingo Central High School has the largest number of cases at 11. A confirmed outbreak is described as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/staff from separate households, within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group.