WVDE reports outbreaks at schools in Mercer and Wyoming Counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The latest report on COVID-19 from the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) shows 20 outbreaks at schools across the state. Among those are four in Mercer County and one in Wyoming County.

The WVDE outbreak list released on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 shows Straley Elementary has four positive cases as of Friday, Oct. 16. PikeView Middle School also had four cases. That was updated on Oct. 13. Mercer County Technical School and Bluefield High School are each showing two cases. Those were updated on Oct. 16, according to the WVDE.

Wyoming East High School is also reporting two positive cases of the virus. That was updated on Oct. 19 by the WVDE.

A confirmed outbreak is described as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/staff from separate households, within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group. The Current Outbreaks in Schools chart is based on information provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and is updated as details are made available.