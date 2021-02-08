WVDEP announces cancellation of three separate events due to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) announced the cancelling of three separate events set for spring and summer 2021. The decision came because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Make It Shine Earth Day Celebration, West Virginia Youth Environmental Day, and State Junior Conservation Camp will not happen. This is the second year in a row these events have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that we are announcing the cancellation of these events,” said Annette Hoskins, director of the WVDEP’s Youth Environmental Program (YEP). “We understand how important they are to the young people of our state and we recognize their tremendous value from an environmental education standpoint. But, after much discussion regarding logistical issues and taking into account the significant amount of uncertainty still surrounding COVID-19, we did not feel we could move forward with the events and guarantee the safety of all those involved.”