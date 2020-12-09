WVDHHR awarded comprehensive opioid, stimulant, and substance abuse program grant funds

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) was awarded $4,215,489 in grant funds by Gov. Justice. The money will help expand the West Virginia QLA Early Intervention Program.

The program, which includes Quick Response Teams (QRT), Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) and the Angel Initiative, will provide additional services to areas with the highest need:

McDowell, Mercer and Wyoming Counties (as one region)

(as one region) Berkeley County

Cabell County

Kanawaha County

Monongalia County

Raleigh County

Wood County

“This grant will allow the state to create a comprehensive approach to effectively divert people with substance use disorder out of local jails and prisons, and move them into treatment services,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, Director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy. “We are grateful to Governor Justice for directing these funds to ODCP to address the ongoing opioid epidemic.”

The awarded grant was provided with funds from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance and administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the WV Division of Administrative Services.