WVDHHR offering free app for those recovering from substance abuse

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is providing a free app for those recovering from Substance Use Disorder.

The app is called Connections. Its goal to help reduce isolation and offer support resources for those battling addiction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the past few years, we’ve made tremendous progress in our fight against the opioid epidemic in West Virginia. We’ve given people struggling with addiction real hope and access to opportunities like never before,” Gov. Justice said. “But, as we’ve had to separate from each other to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it’s been really tough on those who may truly need the support of others to stay on a path toward recovery.

The app was developed by CHESS Health in Rochester, NY. It provides group discussions, peer support and socialization, one on one messaging with a care team, recovery progress tracking, and eTherapy programs for learning and practicing key recovery skills. People can also remain anonymous on the app.

The app is free and will be provided through treatment providers and to those in recovery who are no longer affiliated with a provider. Providers and individuals in recovery wanting information about access to the Connections app or CHESS Health Platform can visit https://helpandhopewv.org/index.html.

“This innovative tool is important in helping West Virginians reach their recovery goals,” said Bob Hansen, Executive Director of the DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy. “The Connections app will allow residents in recovery to stay connected with supportive peers and their care team when they can’t attend in-person treatment and AA meetings.”