WVDHHR releases names of facilities inaccurately reporting COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) released the names of the more than 60 health care facilities failing to report all COVID-19 deaths that occur.

The release comes after Gov. Justice’s daily press briefing where he called on the DHHR to get to the bottom of the death toll inaccuracies. The DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health conducted a bi-weekly data match to see the amount of COVID-19 related deaths reported through death certificates. The study revealed 168 COVID-19 related deaths were not reported to DHHR.

“These reporting protocols were established early in the pandemic and we’ve continued to remind facilities of these requirements,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Public Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “This practice is totally unacceptable, and these facilities must do better for the people of West Virginia.”

Of these deaths, 84 percent were from December 2020 and January 2021, which fits the DHHR’s standard timeframe in death certificate reporting.

“DHHR will continue to assure that the data provided to the public and others is accurate and complete to the extent possible,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our commitment to transparency has not changed and we reaffirm that commitment again today.”

Below is a list of the locations and amount of deaths associated with the inaccurate death toll reporting. These deaths will be reported on the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard on Friday, March 12, 2021.