WVDHHR to provide additional financial help to foster care families during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is offering additional financial support to foster care families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Jim Justice announced the DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families will issue a one-time payment to foster care families and providers. He said this is part of the state’s response to COVID-19.

The payment will provide in-state foster families, child placing agencies, as well as residential and emergency shelters additional financial help for costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The payment will be based on the number of children in the home or facility at the end of June 2020. Payment will be received in July 2020.

“It’s unbelievably good news that we’ve got this money that will be going out to help our kids and to help our foster families,” Gov. Justice said. “Our entire foster care community does great, great work and we can never thank them enough.”