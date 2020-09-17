WVDNR catches four bears in Raleigh County

MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) — If you live in the Maxwell Hill area of Raleigh County, you may see big green traps. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources put out bear traps after several reports of the animals in backyards.

Black Bear Project Leader with the DNR, Colin Carpenter, said between March and September, bears in West Virginia are active. He said it is best not to leave food out or in the trash during these months.

“The key is removing the food attractant, anything that we would eat or that another animal would eat, a bear will eat. So we want those food sources contained and off limits during the time of the year they are active,” Carpenter said.

The DNR caught a mama bear and her three cubs in Raleigh County. The bears are being relocated to a safe area.