RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Highways installed a series of guardrails along the winding Grandview Road, between Interstate 64 and Little Beaver State Park earlier this month, according to Raleigh County officials.

Raleigh County Commission said on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, that the county does not have authority over the stretch of highway where the guardrails were installed. Rather, it falls under WVDOH jurisdiction.

“We just don’t have anything to do with the state road,” said Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth. “But they do put together a to-do list at the beginning of the year, and they go down that list and however you fall on that list is how your road gets paved or your guardrail goes up.”