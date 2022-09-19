SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)–One local high school’s homecoming parade was in jeopardy, but not anymore.

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, the school posted on its Facebook page that they were forced to cancel their parade due to not being able to meet guidelines provided by the Division of Highways.

Then on Monday, September 19, 2022, they posted another message which said the administration worked with DOH and their Traffic Engineering Department to proceed with the homecoming parade.

Shady Spring High School Principal, Mary Ann Foster gave 59News a statement saying quote, “The Shady Spring High School parade has been a longstanding tradition in our community and the faculty and administration are excited this event is going to continue for our students.”

In addition to the statement, Foster added these types of events are important to students and it means a great deal to continue with the tradition.

She also thanked those who helped put together this year’s parade.

We are unaware of exactly what guidelines the high school had to follow for their parade.

59News also reached out to the Division of Highways and did not receive a response.