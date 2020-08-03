WVDOH announces Medical Access Roads Program

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways announced a new initiative to improve road conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is called the Medical Access Roads Program. The goal is to improve access to medical facilities for people living in all 55 counties of West Virginia.

According to Governor Jim Justice, the projects will focus on issues that could make it difficult for EMS crews to respond.

“These projects focus heavily on paving, drainage, slips, slides, and any other issue that may make it difficult for emergency personnel to respond to calls,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We want to correct these issues and provide ease of access to medical services for all West Virginians.”

The projects must be completed by the end of 2020 in order to be eligible for $50 million in CARES Act funding. Local emergency medical professionals and County Office of Emergency Services were consulted to determine which roads needed to be improved. Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston said work will begin immediately.

“These projects not only meet the criteria, but also provide real improvements to roads used by our citizens and first responders,” said Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “It’s the Division’s honor to be able to contribute to providing enhanced access to medical facilities during this time of heightened concern for health and safety. When these projects are complete, it will be one less worry for people.”

For more information about the program and to view which roads will be worked on, visit the DOH website.