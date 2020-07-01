WVDOH announces road closure in McDowell County

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways will begin work on a project in McDowell County on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. They will be preparing for a future repair project by doing core drilling on the abutments for Lex Hill Bridge.

The work will cause Lex Hill Road (McDowell County Home Access Route 958) off of Beartown Road (WV 80) to be closed. The shutdown will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Depending on the weather the closure will last three days. Signs and barricades will alert drivers about the closure and prevent travel through the work zone. Travelers are asked to use caution and find different routes to their destinations.