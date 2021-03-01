WVDOH begins opening asphalt plants to get a jump on pothole patching

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is trying to get a head start on pothole patching. With the weather beginning to shift, road repair crews began work immediately following the first signs of warmer weather in the Mountain State.

“District 1 is going full at it,” said WVDOH Highways Administrator Arlie Matley. “There’s a right way to patch a pothole. If we show our new employees the right way to patch, they won’t know how to do it wrong.”

District 10 Engineer Joe Pack, responsible for McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties, said his crews are actively patching potholes in Beckley.



“The minute were able to get asphalt we start patching,” Pack said. “We’re actually traveling to St. Albans to pick the asphalt up.”

District 10 is concentrating the patching on U.S. 19, Eisenhower Drive, and Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley, which are the most heavily traveled roads in the surrounding area.



“We are rushing to patch the potholes because they are a driving hazard for everyone,” Pack said. “Our goal is to address them as quickly as humanly possible.”