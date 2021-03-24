WVDOH releases pothole patching totals already completed this Spring

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Since asphalt plants across the Mountain State began reopening in February, the West Virginia Division of Highways has been hard at work.

The WVDOH says they have spent 18,185 hours and used 3,769 tons of asphalt while spending $988,214. With each asphalt plant opening around the state, crews are readily waiting to fill trucks and patch the potholes.

West Virginia already has asphalt plants open in seven of the ten highway districts. Districts with no asphalt plants currently open are continuing to move forward with other parts of their core maintenance plans. Crews must rely on the availability of asphalt within approximately an hours’ drive in order to patch.

Here is a breakdown of the patching totals from our local highway districts:

District 8

Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, and Tucker counties

Total tons: 149.95

Man hours: 804.50

Total cost: $42,682

District 9

Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties

Total tons: 441.50

Man hours: 2,301.50

Total cost: $137,257

District 10

McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties

Total tons: 211.80

Man hours: 949.50

Total cost: $52,147