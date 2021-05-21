WVDOH renames road in honor of Raleigh County native Bill Withers

SLAB FORK, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways officially renamed a road in honor of Raleigh County native, Bill Withers.

The WVDOH installed signs renaming Slab Fork Road from Lester Highway to the Coalfields Expressway as ‘Bill Withers Memorial Road.’

Withers is from the Slab Fork area of Raleigh County. He is best known for writing and recording the hit songs “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lovely Day,” and “Lean on Me.” Withers passed away on March 30, 2020.

“Like Governor Justice always says, we’ve all got to pull the rope together,” said Deputy Secretary of Transportation, Jimmy Wriston. “Our people take a lot of pride in putting the signs up when we have a road naming. That was especially true of this one because of the way Bill Withers’ songs resonate with our workers. The uplifting messages in some of his songs really helped us get through the last year we’ve had.”