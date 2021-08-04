WVDOH still deciding best way to repair Country Girl Road following landslide

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Three years ago, a landslide closed a portion of Country Girl Road in Bluefield. That portion of road is still closed to this day.

Joe Pack, an Engineer with the WV Division of Highways, said attempts to repair the stretch are easier said than done. He said this landslide is so massive, everything they tried so far failed or proven not to be safe long term. He said he wants the public to know they are working to repair, but it is not an easy task.

“We are now to the point where we are now going to try to procure the consulting services of experts in landslide and road construction who will provide us with some options that are outside of what our normal toolbox has,” said Pack.



Pack said if this outside agency is unable to find a solution, another option is to re-route the road to the other side of the mountain. He said this is by far the most expensive option and the last resort to repair Country Girl Road.