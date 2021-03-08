WVDOH to close one lane of US 219 for culvert replacements

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will be closing U.S Route 219 down to one lane to replace culvert pipes ahead of an upcoming paving project.

WVDOH will have one southbound lane closed starting at the intersection at Frankford Road in Ronceverte it will extend to the area near Red Oak Shopping Center.

The partial closure is due to crews replacing culvert pipes beginning Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 7 a.m. The WVDOH is urging residents using US 219 to plan their travel accordingly.

Drivers are asked to closely follow all traffic control signs and devices while using caution when traveling through the work zone once it is reopened to traffic. The estimated date of completion for this project is March 26, 2021. However, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.