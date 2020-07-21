WVDOH to temporarily close U.S. 219 in Monroe County

PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS) — A section of U.S. 219 in Monroe County will be shut down for nearly a week. The West Virginia Division of Highways made the announcement on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

According to a release, the section of Route 219 from four miles north of Peterstown to 4.5 miles south of Lindside will be closed for repairs. The closure will begin at noon on Monday, July 27. It is expected to reopen on Friday, July 31.

The DOH crews are replacing a small bridge. The road will be completely closed while work is performed.

A detour will be set p to route through traffic and trucks along WV 12 and WV 122 during the closure. Local car traffic will be able to use alternate routes on secondary roads.

Travelers are advised to use caution when in the area. Drivers should expect delays or find alternate routes to their destinations. While the road is expected to reopen on Friday, bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances could cause delays.