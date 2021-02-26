WVDOH to expand training programs for mechanics

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is introducing a new training program to ensure their mechanics are up to every task. The program is being coordinated out of the DOH Equipment Division in Buckhannon, WV.

Courses will be offered both at the Equipment Division and in district garages to give mechanics more hands-on training. Core classes will be offered in basic electrical, storm guard training, and preventative maintenance. The Equipment Division also has its own devices for air conditioning and vehicle courses.

Acting DOH Personnel Director Natasha White said the new training program offers standardized instruction for mechanics all over the state, based on a common curriculum.

“Before, it was either the skill set that you came with or what you could learn from the other mechanics at the garage,” White said. “Although there was some training, it wasn’t uniform.”

Transportation Worker second and third level employees will be given preference for higher-level courses in emissions, advanced electrical, basic hydraulic, advanced hydraulic, and HVAC work. Training programs will also include and four-day class concentrating on the DOH’s group of Hino vehicles and a three-day turbo training class concentrated on the Ford Powerstroke engine.

WVDOH officials hope the in-depth training program will create better mechanics, as well as better maintained equipment.

“With Gov. Justice’s support we have been blessed with a whole lot of brand new equipment,” White said. “It’s our responsibility to the taxpayers of West Virginia to make sure we take care of it.”



