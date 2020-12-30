WVDOT announces Bluefield Area Transit project

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) announced Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) will build a bus transfer station in the city of Bluefield. Funding for the station comes from a Federal Transit Administration grant.

“So many people have worked tirelessly on this project,” said Byrd White, Secretary of Transportation. “WVDOT is proud of this innovative project, which is perfectly aligned with Governor Justice’s vision to make a real difference in the lives of West Virginians.”

According to Bill Robinson, director of the state Division of Public Transit, Swope Construction, won the $2,678,000 bid to build the transfer station. The facility will have the ability to handle natural gas vehicles.

Bluefield Area Transit serves Mercer and McDowell counties, including the Mercer County community of Bluefield and the McDowell County community of Welch. In 2019, BAT carried nearly 212,000 passengers, including 127,983 elderly and 15,966 passengers with disabilities.

“Bluefield had a vision, to grow and to thrive,” Robinson said. “They are in the middle of a revitalization, and we’re proud that our project comes along at just the right time to really help people in this beautiful part of the state.”

In addition to the federal funding, $527,669 in state funding is being utilized, along with $50,750 in local funding. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021.