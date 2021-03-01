WVDOT debuts online map of all Mountain State roadwork projects during 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways is revealing a new interactive online map showing all statewide roadwork projects throughout 2021. Governor Jim Justice announced the map’s debut during his Monday morning press briefing.

“We provide this online tool for West Virginians to use so we can be transparent about where we’re working and also so residents can see just how many projects are going on all the time, in every county across the state,” Gov. Justice said.

The map gives users the capability to search for any address and zoom in on any area of the state in order to view the types of work being done. The work will show which projects are upcoming, under way, or have already been completed.

The map feature will include multiple tabs allowing West Virginians to search for paving projects, core maintenance projects, Roads To Prosperity projects, bridge projects, slip repair projects, and slide repair projects. Residents will also be able to see a breakdown of maintenance data by county, by Division of Highways district, or statewide.

“As we work to implement Gov. Justice’s vision for West Virginia roads, I have been adamant that we communicate constantly with the public,” said WVDOT Secretary Byrd White. “This map allows any citizen to see road projects occurring in their areas of the state from the convenience of any computer or smartphone.”

Individual roads and other projects will be color-coded to show their stages of completion. By selecting a project, users will find more detailed information about that project. Information provided will include both estimated start and completion dates, scope of work, and more. The map will update every two weeks.

For more information on roadwork or to learn more about the WVDOT, visit transportation.wv.gov. The map homepage also includes an instructional video, demonstrating how to use the map.