WVDOT releases 2020 road work map

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation released the 2020 online road work map.

The map features plans for road projects, and expected start and completion dates. There is even a tutorial for how to use the online map. Visit the DOT’s website to view the tool.

“This map allows citizens to view planned roadwork in their area and across the state,” Gov. Justice said. “It not only reflects projects that are underway but those that will begin later this year as well. This gives our residents throughout West Virginia information on just how committed I am, along with the DOT and DOH, to continue to properly maintain and modernize our transportation system.”