WVEA Executive Director David Haney retires after 24 years

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Education Association, Executive Director David A. Haney is retiring on January 1, 2021.

Haney has served as the executive director for 24 years and has been with the WVEA for more than 40 years.

“I found a home. I couldn’t have dreamed of a better place to spend my career. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished for educators, providing them the resources and opportunities they need to succeed in teaching our students. Together, we have advocated for what’s best for public education and for West Virginia. I have reached a point in my life where I am ready to retire and spend more time with my family. It’s time,” David A. Haney, West Virginia Education Association, Executive Director

During his career, Haney lead the WVEA through multiple statewide teacher strikes,

helped created the school funding formula and worked to stabilize the funding of the Teachers’ Retirement System.

“David has been a tremendous asset to WVEA, and we greatly appreciate his hard work and commitment to public education as a whole and to all those who teach our students. We thank him for his invaluable contributions to our organization,” said WVEA President Dale Lee.

Kym Randolph will become the WVEA executive director on January 1, 2021.

“Kym has been the assistant executive director for over a decade and has been with the WVEA for over 30 years in communications, instructional issues, and field/advocacy work… She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position and we are fortunate she has accepted the position,” said Lee.