GHENT, WV (WVNS) — WVNS-TV CBS 59 and FOX 59 will be going off the air periodically for tower maintenance this afternoon.

The station will be moving to a different frequency in the process. Antenna users might have to rescan their television set after July 2, 2020 to continue receiving CBS 59/FOX 59 programming.

Cable and satellite viewers are not affected.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

For more information, visit wvnstv.com/rescan.