WVSOM adds WiFi hot spot as part of Kids Connect Initiative

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — As WiFi hot spots light up across West Virginia, another educational institution sets up an access point. The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) announced on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 they are joining the Kids Connect Initiative.

The initiative is creating more than 1,000 locations for grade school students who do not have reliable internet connectivity to access the internet. This came as West Virginia schools were facing virtual learning challenges in the 2020-2021 school year.

Students can access online classes or receive assignments by connecting to the hot spot at WVSOM. It is available from the WVSOM Library parking lot.

The connectivity for the Kids Connect Initiative is completely separate from the medical school’s network. WVSOM’s chief technology officer, Kim Ransom, said this provides a safe online environment through a simple connection process.

“I think this is a great contribution to the community, particularly for students who may not have access to broadband at home or who don’t have any connection to the internet,” Ransom said. “Our library parking lot is also a safe area, which is one reason we are offering a hot spot location there. Our security office, staffed by West Virginia State Police, is right there, so people who are utilizing the parking spaces should feel safe.”

Visit https://wvde.us/potential-wifi-access-locations to view a map of WiFi locations throughout West Virginia.