WVSOM and other partners receive grant

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Health Alliance, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, and other partners received a grant. This grant, worth $100,000, comes from the Healthiest Cities and Counties Challenge. The challenge is funded by the Aetna Foundation with the American Public Health Association and the National Association of Counties.

Julian Levine, Greenbrier County Health Alliance Assistant Director, said this challenge and grant money will help keep people healthy.

“So basically we want to strengthen local food systems and access to health services. For the health services, what we want to do is really develop clinic and community connections in the area,” Levine said.