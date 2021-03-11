WVSOM gets ready to host in-person graduation ceremony

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) announced they will host an in-person graduation ceremony on May 29, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

The ceremony will be held a year after the medical school held its first-ever virtual commencement. WVSOM President James W Nemitz, Ph.D., said the ceremony will take place on the Lewisburg, WV campus, with a limited number of guests allowed.

According to WVSOM, gradation attendance is voluntary as students are not required to participate in order to graduate. All state and national COVID-19 guidelines will be followed such as wearing masks, social distancing and capacity restrictions for enclosed spaces.

Class of 2021 graduates who choose to attend will gather in an open-air tent on the parade field in front of the WVSOM Student Center for the ceremony, which will be livestreamed and recorded, Nemitz said.

Guests of graduates will gather in several different campus buildings where they will be able to view the livestream. Any students who choose not to attend will still be individually recognized during the ceremony, Nemitz said.

“I recognize that this has been a difficult year,” he told students in WVSOM’s Class of 2021. “I’m proud of you, and I appreciate the input you’ve provided that helped me to reach this decision. We will honor every member of your graduating class to the best of our ability.”

WVSOM says they will also be allowing Class of 2020 graduates to participate in the 2021 ceremonies. The addition of previous graduates is due to the school not being able to host and in-person ceremony last year.