WVSOM holds annual white coat ceremony for first year students

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The day all medical students dream of happened on Friday for more than 100 first year med students; they received their white coats. The ceremony is normally held in August, but because of the pandemic, the school postponed it so they could have it in-person.

President of WVSOM, Dr. James Nemitz, said it is amazing to still get to recognize all the students’ hard work.

“In fact today is their last day of class. they just finished their last exam and they’ve made it,” Nemitz said. “They’ve gotten through their first year of medical school and I can’t think of a better way to honor them then to do this white coat ceremony.”

Starting medical school during a global pandemic was not how they thought their medical career would start. Katherine Goh said this was the first time she saw many of her classmates.

“Just the social isolationism that we’ve experienced,” Goh said. “This is one of the first times we’ve actually been able to get together as part of a class and actually see each other, so I haven’t seen a lot of the faces in there right now, so it will actually be exciting to actually meet some new people.”

For many, like Ahmed Al Mubeid, receiving their white coat has been a life-long dream.

“It’s a dream since I was a child to help people the best I can. Just to help everyone I can, give some sick people some hope to live longer. Hope is really important so give people hope,” Al Mubeid said.

Families were able to watch the ceremony virtually. WVSOM will also hold their graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 29, 2021.