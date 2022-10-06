LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Two West Virginia physicians recently received recognition for their work with The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Kathleen Martin, M.D. received the 2022 Outstanding Primary Care Preceptor Award for the South East Region of WVSOM’s statewide campus. She is a pediatrician at the Robert C. Byrd Clinic in Lewisburg, W.Va. and also is a member of the school’s clinical sciences faculty.

John Tabit, D.O. received the 2022 Outstanding Specialty Preceptor Award for the South East Region. He is an orthopedic surgeon at West Virginia Orthopedic Trauma in Beckley, W.Va. and an alumni for the school’s Class of 2006.

The main purpose of a preceptor is to assist and provide guidance to West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine medical students in their third and fourth year clinical rotations.

Each year, Outstanding Primary Care and Specialty Preceptor Awards are given to physicians from each of West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s seven statewide campus regions, in which they have shown their excellence in teaching and mentoring. These health professionals must also have shown their commitment to community wellness and service.

Throughout the state of West Virginia and surrounding states, there are 84 hospitals, clinics and medical centers that participate in West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s statewide campus system.