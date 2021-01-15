WVSOM to host virtual chronic pain self-management workshop

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Starting on Jan. 21, 2021 members of the community who experience chronic pain will have access to virtual self-management workshop. The seven-week course is hosted by the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH).

The workshop is open to all members of the community. It is designed to help people who are living with chronic pain in their efforts to manage their symptoms and daily lives.

According to a release, those who attend will learn coping skills, gentle movement exercises, healthy eating habits, how to balance activity and rest, ways to manage emotions and stress, how to improve communication with health care providers and relaxation practices to improve sleep. Program manager Barbara Holt said the workshop will also be useful for caregivers and loved ones.

“Sometimes when you live with someone who has pain, you feel helpless because you don’t know how to support them,” Holt said. “This is not just for people who have pain, it’s also for anybody who knows someone who is dealing with it. Participants will learn ways to communicate with the person who has chronic pain and to better understand what they’re going through.”

The series can host a maximum of 12 people. The workshop is free. Virtual sessions will be from 10 a.m. to Noon each Thursday through March 4. Those interested in attending the virtual series may call 304-793-6851 or email self-management@osteo.wvsom.edu to register. Participants will receive a manual and will be asked to fill out a pre- and post-survey.