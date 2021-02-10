WVSOM’s Stress Relief Task Force meant to ease student stress

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Anxiety stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on students. For this reason, two faculty members at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine created the Stress Relief Task Force.

Olivia Giambra is a first year student at WVSOM and a representative of the group.

“This task force is a combination of students, faculty, and staff, and even members of the administration who come together once a month,” Giambra said. “We come up with ideas to relieve stress for all those in the WVSOM communit, but we also try and tackle some issues.”

Giambra said students can come to her or the other representatives to voice their concerns and they act as liaison. She said most concerns are about social distancing guidelines.

“A lot of their concerns come from what the correct protocol is for that, but also a lot of their concerns are how to deal with the stresses of being isolated for so long,” Giambra said.

Giambra added she noticed students tend to feel more comfortable coming to a student liaison.

“You don’t have to feel nervous or stressed to voice your concerns with the dean or the president,” Giambra said. “You can come to me who’s in your class and I can help relay those concerns to them.”

Giambra added going through medical school with most classes being online adds to student stress levels since it is so different than studying in undergrad. She said the task force helped bridge a gap in communication between the student body and administrators.