WVSOS announces absentee process for the General Election

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginians who want to vote on an absentee ballot in November can now request ballots. That was the announcement made by WV Secretary of State Mac Warner on Aug. 11, 2020.
Absentee ballots can be requested in several ways. The quickest is by going online by using the absentee ballot request portal at GoVoteWV.com.
“Go online or call your county clerk to request an absentee ballot,” Secretary Warner said. “It really is that easy.”
Registered voters who are not able to use the portal or print the application from the Secretary of State’s website may call or write their county clerk to request an application form by mail. A directory of county clerks is located online at GoVoteWV.com, or voters may call 304-558-6000 for assistance.
Once applications are approved by county clerks, ballots will be mailed. That will begin on Sept. 18. The absentee ballots will be postage pre-paid.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28, and applications must be received by their county clerk by that date to be accepted. Online applications must also be submitted by Oct. 28 to be accepted. Warner encourages absentee voters to carefully review the instructions and return their completed applications and ballots to their county clerk as soon as possible.
In-person early voting will take place from Oct. 21 to 31. Election Day is from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.