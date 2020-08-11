WVSOS announces absentee process for the General Election

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. After months of hearing President Donald Trump denigrate mail-in balloting, Republicans in the critical battleground state now find themselves far behind Democrats in the perennial push to urge their voters to vote remotely. While Democrats have doubled the number of their voters who’ve asked for a mail ballot compared to 2016, Republicans have only increased by about 20% since the same time. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginians who want to vote on an absentee ballot in November can now request ballots. That was the announcement made by WV Secretary of State Mac Warner on Aug. 11, 2020.

Absentee ballots can be requested in several ways. The quickest is by going online by using the absentee ballot request portal at GoVoteWV.com.

“Go online or call your county clerk to request an absentee ballot,” Secretary Warner said. “It really is that easy.”

Registered voters who are not able to use the portal or print the application from the Secretary of State’s website may call or write their county clerk to request an application form by mail. A directory of county clerks is located online at GoVoteWV.com, or voters may call 304-558-6000 for assistance.

Once applications are approved by county clerks, ballots will be mailed. That will begin on Sept. 18. The absentee ballots will be postage pre-paid.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28, and applications must be received by their county clerk by that date to be accepted. Online applications must also be submitted by Oct. 28 to be accepted. Warner encourages absentee voters to carefully review the instructions and return their completed applications and ballots to their county clerk as soon as possible.

In-person early voting will take place from Oct. 21 to 31. Election Day is from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.